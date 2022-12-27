Someecards Logo
Bride invites estranged friend to wedding, 'at the bottom of the invite was a bill.'

You'd think asking your wedding guests to buy specific gifts you picked out yourself would be enough for couples getting married, but what about Venmo requesting guests for their dinner at the reception?

Sorry, but if you check off "chicken" that'll be $50. Oh, and don't forget to contribute to the DJ's tip and the florist's invoice. So, when a confused potential wedding guest decided to vent to the beautifully petty and judgmental Reddit group, "Wedding Shaming," about an ex-friend who expects her to help crowd-fund her expensive wedding, people were eager to contribute to the roasting session.

Bride invites me to wedding and expects me to pay for venue. Haven’t spoken to her in 2 years btw...

So this friend I made in university and I were once close, until she got engaged 2 years ago and cut off all her single friends cause she’s “too good for single friends and can only now have engaged or married friends” lol according to her. I haven’t spoken to her in two years since that and have since gotten over it since it’s been a while.

I get an email today that I thought was spam. Turns out it was a wedding invitation, not personally from her, but from her coordinator inviting me to their wedding. At the bottom of the invite was a bill for $400 to pay for the venue plus $150 for the meal. I know this varies around the world but where I am, the bride and groom or maybe their family pays for the venue and food. Not random people you don’t talk to.

