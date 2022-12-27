Bride invites estranged friend to wedding, 'at the bottom of the invite was a bill.'

Sorry, but if you check off "chicken" that'll be $50. Oh, and don't forget to contribute to the DJ's tip and the florist's invoice. So, when a confused potential wedding guest decided to vent to the beautifully petty and judgmental Reddit group, "Wedding Shaming," about an ex-friend who expects her to help crowd-fund her expensive wedding, people were eager to contribute to the roasting session.
So this friend I made in university and I were once close, until she got engaged 2 years ago and cut off all her single friends cause she’s “too good for single friends and can only now have engaged or married friends” lol according to her. I haven’t spoken to her in two years since that and have since gotten over it since it’s been a while.
I get an email today that I thought was spam. Turns out it was a wedding invitation, not personally from her, but from her coordinator inviting me to their wedding. At the bottom of the invite was a bill for $400 to pay for the venue plus $150 for the meal. I know this varies around the world but where I am, the bride and groom or maybe their family pays for the venue and food. Not random people you don’t talk to.