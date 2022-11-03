Bride has talent show at wedding, resents friend who networks for singing career.

So, when a conflicted groom decided to vent to the wonderful wits of Reddit about his wife's reaction to her friend performing a song at their wedding talent show, people were quick to offer their saltiest or most supportive opinions.
Her friend who sang networked with a guest who wants to potentially work with her. She has become bitter since...
I (m28) knew her since college, and I'll get that out of the way first. The past few days have shown a different side of her that's a little surprising because Kate is her best friend from college.
My wife (Nancy) wanted to do a mini talent show at our reception, and she talked it up beforehand too. She read a poem that she made for the event, and Kate performed a song that she wrote.