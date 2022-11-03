Bride has talent show at wedding, resents friend who networks for singing career.

A wedding band that tries to steal the show, a Best Man speech that becomes a cringe-inducing attempt at a comedy special, or a tipsy aunt emboldened to give an impromptu speech...wedding performances can be a great source of drama...

So, when a conflicted groom decided to vent to the wonderful wits of Reddit about his wife's reaction to her friend performing a song at their wedding talent show, people were quick to offer their saltiest or most supportive opinions.

Wife (F28) held a talent show at our wedding reception...

Her friend who sang networked with a guest who wants to potentially work with her. She has become bitter since...

I (m28) knew her since college, and I'll get that out of the way first. The past few days have shown a different side of her that's a little surprising because Kate is her best friend from college.