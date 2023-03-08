Bride uninvites nosy MIL for sabotaging 'revealing' dress; 'did I take it too far?'

So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to uninvite her future mother-in-law from her wedding after she seriously crossed a line, people were eager to help deem a verdict.
My future MIL has never been a fan of me (26F) for the entire duration of mine and my fiancé's (29M) relationship. I'm honestly not sure why it is that she's always disliked me and been cold to me, but after multiple attempts over the years to build some type of relationship with her (we've been together for 4 years) nothing has worked.
She couldn't give two sh*ts about me up until the wedding planning started a few months ago...My fiance and I are paying for majority of the wedding ourselves, while my dad and stepmom are fiancially contributing as well. MIL and FIL have not contributed at all, but MIL is giving her opinion on thing's as if she's footing the bill.