Bride uninvites nosy MIL for sabotaging 'revealing' dress; 'did I take it too far?'

We've heard of attention seeking mother-of-the-grooms showing up to the wedding in a weird shade of bridal white, but what about when they try to switch out the dress their futue daughter-in-law chose?

So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to uninvite her future mother-in-law from her wedding after she seriously crossed a line, people were eager to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for uninviting my MIL from my wedding after she tried to sabotage my wedding dress?

My future MIL has never been a fan of me (26F) for the entire duration of mine and my fiancé's (29M) relationship. I'm honestly not sure why it is that she's always disliked me and been cold to me, but after multiple attempts over the years to build some type of relationship with her (we've been together for 4 years) nothing has worked.