'Bridezilla' excludes 'ungrateful' fiancée from plans; 'she's not really the bride.'

Many people are relieved to have very little say in the wedding process for their own wedding as the frenzy of flower colors, cake flavors, vendors, and centerpieces can be overwhelming...

What happens, though, when the woman you're about to vow to spend the rest of your life with won't even let you wear a white wedding dress? So, when a frustrated cousin decided to vent to the gloriously petty and judgmental Reddit group, "Wedding Shaming," about her entitled and selfish cousin's wedding planning process, people were eager to help deem a verdict.

My cousin excluded her fiancée from every aspect wedding planning...

My cousin, let's call her Emily (23F) is getting married to her fiancée, let's call her Anna (23F) in the fall and it’s made my cousin an absolute monster.

So this past Christmas was the first time the family had been able to do a big holiday get together since 2019 and Emily showed up and announced she and Anna were getting married (which was quite a shock because no one knew she was dating anyone).