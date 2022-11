Planning a wedding can often turn otherwise normal and empathetic, people into selfish lace-adorned demons of destruction, but firing a vendor because they're getting surgery 8 whole weeks before your "special day" might give other bridezillas a run for their money...

So, when a bride who was convinced she did the right thing decided to vent about her florist experience to a wedding group on Facebook, she was dragged so hard that the post ended up in the gloriously petty and judgmental Reddit group, "Wedding Shaming." Note: think twice before you decide that your wedding is more important than someone's recovery from surgery.

