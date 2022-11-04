'Bridezilla' surprises friends with only 1 week to plan her multi-event wedding.

So, when a conflicted friend decided to consult the delightfully petty and judgmental "Wedding Shaming" Reddit group about a Bridezilla's recent tirade, people were eager to help deem a verdict.

So a friend of mine announced that she got engaged two months ago. After the initial rounds of congratulation, I ask her when the wedding is. She avoids the topic and when I pressed her, said that she's having doubts, that she's not sure about the marriage and to stop asking any questions because she feels conflicted.

She has said the same thing to all of us in the same friend group so we all tried to get her to talk about why she's having second thoughts. She clammed up completely and yelled at us to not ask her anything about the wedding and to give her some space. She has a habit of clamming up and not talking about her problems and has insisted we don't push her, so we let it be.