Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
'Bridezilla' surprises friends with only 1 week to plan her multi-event wedding.

'Bridezilla' surprises friends with only 1 week to plan her multi-event wedding.

Kimberly Dinaro
Nov 4, 2022 | 3:31 PM
ADVERTISING

Wedding planning if often a frenzy of flowers, overpriced everything, elaborate DIY centerpieces, and wondering how many different group chats you can keep up with at one time...

So, when a conflicted friend decided to consult the delightfully petty and judgmental "Wedding Shaming" Reddit group about a Bridezilla's recent tirade, people were eager to help deem a verdict.

Bridezilla announces her wedding a week before the actual event and expects everyone to attend...

So a friend of mine announced that she got engaged two months ago. After the initial rounds of congratulation, I ask her when the wedding is. She avoids the topic and when I pressed her, said that she's having doubts, that she's not sure about the marriage and to stop asking any questions because she feels conflicted.

She has said the same thing to all of us in the same friend group so we all tried to get her to talk about why she's having second thoughts. She clammed up completely and yelled at us to not ask her anything about the wedding and to give her some space. She has a habit of clamming up and not talking about her problems and has insisted we don't push her, so we let it be.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content