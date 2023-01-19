Cheap 'bridezilla' loses DJ and photographer in the middle of the wedding.

Destination bachelor and bachelorette parties with private villas and rose gold balloons, photobooths for guests to capture every Instagram-worthy moment, perfectly curated party favors and signature couples cocktails by expert mixologists--it's easy to lose the plot and forget why you're planning a wedding in the first place. So, when a wedding photographer decided to recount a horror story from the job on the gloriously petty and judgmental "Wedding Shaming" group of Reddit, people were scandalized by this budget-obsessed bride.
When I was just starting out in photography (it's more of a hobby now that pays sometimes) I took one of these (low pay for full day shoots). I had a few photos to show off, but not pro-level portfolio.
I charged the lady $600 for 8 hours (I know, I was new and we all gotta start somewhere right?) at this really swanky local place. Old (like 1800's plantation) house converted into a wedding venue.