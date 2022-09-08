Couple's 'fake engagement party' completely backfires after surprise video reveal.

So, when a party guest decided to consult the gloriously petty and vicious "Wedding Shaming" Reddit group about an engagement party from hell, judgmental strangers of the internet were ready to pile on the wedding shame.
Some high school friends of mine asked if my partner and I would help them set up for their engagement party. They hired a community hall and (including my partner and I) about 6 of us showed up around 4 hours early to arrange seating, decorate and use the kitchen there to prepare food for all the attendees.
It was hard and sweaty work as we were setting up for 100+ guests - both sets of families were excited to be there...
The bride had been very preoccupied with the projector and sound system during the whole time we were working for her event. Cut to the speeches after everyone had dinner and the only working part of the tech was the microphone.