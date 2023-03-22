Dad on park bench watches man try to 'steal the bride' at nearby church.

Remember? Like the Phil Collin's song myth? Anyway this is a good one. One dad was at the park watching his kids when he saw a church across the street and got a front row seat to a remastered 80s rom-com.
Okay, so this is my dad’s story. It’s actually his favorite story too. He tells it every chance he gets. When I told him about this subreddit, he urged me to post it here. So, I’m gonna type it exactly the way he likes to tell it.
So, this took place in the 90’s. I was five-years-old. My dad had off from work and the weather was nice, so he decided to take my siblings and me to the park. Now, across the street from the park was a church.