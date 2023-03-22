Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Dad on park bench watches man try to 'steal the bride' at nearby church.

Dad on park bench watches man try to 'steal the bride' at nearby church.

Amanda Hurley
Mar 22, 2023 | 6:24 PM
ADVERTISING

He could feel it coming in the air that night.

Remember? Like the Phil Collin's song myth? Anyway this is a good one. One dad was at the park watching his kids when he saw a church across the street and got a front row seat to a remastered 80s rom-com.

Dad's Story of a Guy Who Tried (and failed) to Steal the Bride

Latter_Discussion_52

Okay, so this is my dad’s story. It’s actually his favorite story too. He tells it every chance he gets. When I told him about this subreddit, he urged me to post it here. So, I’m gonna type it exactly the way he likes to tell it.

So, this took place in the 90’s. I was five-years-old. My dad had off from work and the weather was nice, so he decided to take my siblings and me to the park. Now, across the street from the park was a church.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content