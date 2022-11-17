Demoted MOH drops out of $1500 bachelorette she can't afford, bride keeps money.

So, when a relieved but conflicted ex-MOH decided to consult the gloriously petty and judgmental Reddit group, "Wedding Shaming," about a wedding party from hell, people were eager to pile on to the drama.
My ex friend got engaged up until the day I was uninvited. I was first asked to be MOH and then promptly demoted to bridesmaid because I was also in another wedding and couldn’t be a wedding planner which is what she wanted her MOH to essentially be
I was very clear about my financial situation when asked because I am not going to put myself in debt for another person's event and was told that would be fine. I had a budget I couldn’t go over for the bach event that was blown when they booked the Airbnb.