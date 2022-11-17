Demoted MOH drops out of $1500 bachelorette she can't afford, bride keeps money.

Not being able to afford an expensive destination bachelorette party complete with matching sunglasses, bathing suits, and rose gold sequined decorations is completely understandable, but what happens when the bride holds your down payment hostage?

So, when a relieved but conflicted ex-MOH decided to consult the gloriously petty and judgmental Reddit group, "Wedding Shaming," about a wedding party from hell, people were eager to pile on to the drama.

At least I didn’t buy the dress yet…

My ex friend got engaged up until the day I was uninvited. I was first asked to be MOH and then promptly demoted to bridesmaid because I was also in another wedding and couldn’t be a wedding planner which is what she wanted her MOH to essentially be