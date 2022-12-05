Drunk 'Wedding Coordinatorzilla' fails at every task, makes out with groomsman.

Having an intimate, no-frills backyard wedding can help couples avoid some of the standard chaos of big venues, mysterious fees, and expensive vendors, but trusting one professional coordinator to take the reins can apparently also be a risk...

If you didn't think you had to put in your contract "please don't chug my champagne and make a move on my guests," think again. So, when a frustrated bride decided to vent to the gloriously petty and judgmental group, "Wedding Shaming," about her 1-star experience with an expensive wedding coordinator, the jury of internet strangers was scandalized and ready to fight.

Wedding Coordinator did not provide complete services and made out with one of the groomsmen…

I’ll keep it short, because I’m still distressed about it. I did a backyard wedding. She was in charge of the decor inside the tent, my flowers, cake, and the aisle and of course...coordinate the wedding.