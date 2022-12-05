Drunk 'Wedding Coordinatorzilla' fails at every task, makes out with groomsman.

If you didn't think you had to put in your contract "please don't chug my champagne and make a move on my guests," think again. So, when a frustrated bride decided to vent to the gloriously petty and judgmental group, "Wedding Shaming," about her 1-star experience with an expensive wedding coordinator, the jury of internet strangers was scandalized and ready to fight.
I’ll keep it short, because I’m still distressed about it. I did a backyard wedding. She was in charge of the decor inside the tent, my flowers, cake, and the aisle and of course...coordinate the wedding.
She was by herself trying to set up everything the day of. She requested our help (my family, groom's mom, and me, the bride). My husband stayed one hour before ceremony to help set everything up. I stayed until two hours before. We weren’t supposed to do do anything the day of because we hired her expecting to take care of things.