Entitled bridal shower guests throw homemade gifts in trash, marriage doesn't last.

If someone goes out of their way to buy or make a gift for you, the very least you could do is not throw it in the garbage directly in front of their face. So, when a frustrated wedding shower guest decided to vent to the gloriously petty and judgmental "Wedding Shaming," group about a heatbreaking experience she had at a bridal shower, people were eager to pile on.
So this happened to a friend of mine a few years ago. Her mom threw her a really nice bridal shower with the theme of it being a tea party. Her mom is super crafty and made all sorts of lovely decorations by hand.
For the gifts for each guest, she crocheted a tea cup and saucer and put each in a nice little gift box and filled them with different types of tea. There were maybe 80 guests there so she spent the time to crochet 80 individual tea cups and saucers for everyone.