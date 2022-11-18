Entitled bridal shower guests throw homemade gifts in trash, marriage doesn't last.

We've all received a confusing gift that we seemingly have no use for, but it really is the thought that counts, right?

If someone goes out of their way to buy or make a gift for you, the very least you could do is not throw it in the garbage directly in front of their face. So, when a frustrated wedding shower guest decided to vent to the gloriously petty and judgmental "Wedding Shaming," group about a heatbreaking experience she had at a bridal shower, people were eager to pile on.

Rude shower guests throw out handmade gifts...

So this happened to a friend of mine a few years ago. Her mom threw her a really nice bridal shower with the theme of it being a tea party. Her mom is super crafty and made all sorts of lovely decorations by hand.