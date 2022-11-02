Groom refuses to invite brother with pica to wedding in case he eats bride's veil.

So, when a conflicted groom decided to consult the gloriously petty and judgmental "Wedding Shaming," group on Reddit about his brother's unique condition, people were eager to help pile on.
For anyone who doesn't know pica is an eating disorder that causes people to eat things that are not food like rocks, drywall, chalk, nails, plastic etc. He developed it as an adult and he refuses to see a doctor or have treatment.
My parents say if I avoid having the things he eats at my wedding he'll be able to go without being disruptive. So no flowers, no paper, no lace on the bride's veil, no plants in soil for our centerpieces.
There are other things (like my brother will eat rocks) but these are the main ones. I'm not changing my wedding for a 35 year-old man who likes to eat dirt. It's not my problem no matter what my parents say.