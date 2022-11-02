Groom refuses to invite brother with pica to wedding in case he eats bride's veil.

Purposefully excluding family members from your wedding day is a bold move, but what do you do if there's a chance your brother might interrupt the ceremony to take a fork and knife to the bridesmaids' bouquets and twirl up the silk archway like spaghetti?

So, when a conflicted groom decided to consult the gloriously petty and judgmental "Wedding Shaming," group on Reddit about his brother's unique condition, people were eager to help pile on.

My parents are trying to control my wedding because they want me to invite my brother. He has pica I'm not inviting him...

For anyone who doesn't know pica is an eating disorder that causes people to eat things that are not food like rocks, drywall, chalk, nails, plastic etc. He developed it as an adult and he refuses to see a doctor or have treatment.

My parents say if I avoid having the things he eats at my wedding he'll be able to go without being disruptive. So no flowers, no paper, no lace on the bride's veil, no plants in soil for our centerpieces.