Guest attends 'horrible' $100,000 wedding, drunk bridesmaids scream at jealous bride.

Tiny, ornate appetizers served on candlelit trays, stunning floral arrangements, monogrammed napkins and a sprawling, picturesque backdrop--an expensive wedding is worth finagling yourself into a plus-one invite. So, when a frustrated wedding guest decided to vent to the gloriously petty and judgmental Reddit Group, "Wedding Shaming," about a disappointing wedding with a hefty price tag, people were eager to pile on.

When you attend a wedding costing upwards of $100,000, you anticipate a truly beautiful, memorable experience filled with beauty, love, and happiness.

This was not it.