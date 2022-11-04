Guest shames parents who refused to prevent baby from ruining wedding ceremony.

The debate over whether or not it's "tacky" or "rude" or "inconsiderate" to throw a child-free wedding has been raging across the internet and family group chats for years, but does anyone want a toddler's temper tantrum interrupting their vows?

Young children have no clue what's going on during a wedding, but many parents insist on bringing them as an excuse for adorable family photos or to, of course, cut the cost of childcare. Even if a wedding isn't explicitly child-free though, if there's a chance that your baby might ruin the vows...is that a risk worth taking? So, when a conflicted guest decided to consult the gloriously petty Reddit group, "Wedding Shaming," about how children can ruin weddings, people were eager to pile on.

Mom would not take her crying child out of the ceremony...