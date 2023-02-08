Guy's bouquet toss 'joke' goes badly; he's asked to leave wedding. AITA?

AITA for interfering in the bouquet toss at my GF's sister's wedding?

My girlfriend (we'll call her 'Maggie') and I went to her sister's wedding on Sunday (1/22). It was a great event, and things were going well for most of the evening. This was the first time I met Maggie's mother, but I had already met the rest of her family.

When it came time for the bouquet 💐 toss, Maggie was one of the ladies in the group to try & catch it. I thought I had an opportunity to be funny and lift the mood, so I stood behind Maggie and slapped the flowers 💐 to the ground before she could catch them. Idk if she actually would have been the one to catch them, but I did it anyways.