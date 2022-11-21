Mom seeks petty revenge years later by wearing jeans to 'selfish' daughter's wedding.

The raccoon eyeliner phase, the low-rise lace-up wide-leg pants, the clothes that are so oversized they're most sacks? Fashion evolves, and sometimes it's easier to just surrender, get in the car and go to Thanksgiving at grandma's house without starting a wardrobe war. So, when a disappointed mother-of-the-bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her failed plot to seek petty revenge at her own daughter's wedding, people were quick to pile on the shame.
My (52F) daughter (24F) has always been a sloppy dresser. She has never dressed up well when we go to nice restaurants or family parties, and only wore dresses or nicer coats instead of her usual outfit consisting of hoodies and jeans when we asked her several times. I have always found her constant failure to dress nicely for us selfish, yet she refuses to see it as we do and does not see the issue with her behavior.