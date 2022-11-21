Mom seeks petty revenge years later by wearing jeans to 'selfish' daughter's wedding.

Part of being a parent is being able to laugh and let go of a lot of your kids' bizarre clothing choices...

The raccoon eyeliner phase, the low-rise lace-up wide-leg pants, the clothes that are so oversized they're most sacks? Fashion evolves, and sometimes it's easier to just surrender, get in the car and go to Thanksgiving at grandma's house without starting a wardrobe war. So, when a disappointed mother-of-the-bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her failed plot to seek petty revenge at her own daughter's wedding, people were quick to pile on the shame.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for wearing jeans to my daughter's wedding?