Topless 'Karen' interrupts intimate resort wedding, confuses guests, breaks the law.

Wedding crashers are usually playing the game for free food, the open bar, and a dance floor full of tipsy strangers drunk on romance and mojitos, but what about the curious stranger who just wants to crash the photos?

Free the signature drinks, cocktail hour appetizers, and also...the nipple? So, when an uninvited guest decided to make an appearance at an intimate beach resort wedding, she certainly gave the stunned newlyweds a show they'll never forget.

Topless Karen interrupts the wedding...

Back in 2017 I still used to work as a photographer and this is a wedding I definitely won’t forget. Picture the most idyllic tropical beach wedding on a 5 star resort island. The ceremony has just started, sun is shining, the bride is blushing, all is perfect.

The ceremony master is an older local gentleman, there are two young flower girls, four drummers (all local resort staff) and one of the front office employees is also attending.