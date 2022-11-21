Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Ungrateful 'brat' bride's bachelorette party ditches her in the middle of the night.

Ungrateful 'brat' bride's bachelorette party ditches her in the middle of the night.

Taylor Brown
Nov 21, 2022 | 4:30 PM
ADVERTISING

We've heard of bridezillas, groomzillas, entitled maid-of-honors, and Mother-in-laws on a mission to wear white, but what about a vanishing bachelorette party?

There's no better place to plan an escape than a hot tub after the bratty baby bride is put down like a toddler after a tantrum. So, when a Reddit user decided to vent to the internet's gloriously petty and judgmental group, "Wedding Shaming," about their cousin's horrific experience at a bachelorette party, people were ready to hear the gossip.

The one where the Bride was such a brat her friends left during her bachelorette weekend...

So my friend’s cousin got married about 3 years ago and I remember that her bachelorette party was a total sh*tshow. I wasn’t invited but my friend spilled all the tea to me.

The bride wanted to go away for her bachelorette party and wanted a whole weekend thing, so her bridesmaids complied but predictably, very few people were able to make it. So it ended up being the Bride, her cousin and 6 of her bridesmaids/close friends.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content