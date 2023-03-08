Wedding DJ halts reception to drop his 'debut single.'

Picture this: It's your wedding, you're finally dancing with your forever person.

You're looking into eachother's eyes, unable to comprehend how you could ever be so lucky. You're surrounded by your loving friends and family. They are all looking on with swelling pride and joy in their hearts, seeing two people they love on the happiest day of their lives. Then, the record scratches and the DJ makes an announcement.

Wedding DJ debuted his own single last night

Astone90

Nothing out of the ordinary from the wedding we attended as guests last night except for when everyone was dancing and the DJ stopped the mainstream popular songs playing for his world debut single.

It was god awful, completely changed the tone of flow for the people who were dancing and we had to listen to it for close to four minutes.