17 people share the weirdest rule they had to follow as a guest in someone's house.

'Take your shoes off before stepping on the white rug in the living room' is expected when you visit someone's home, but what about 'no singing allowed in the shower after noon' or 'no forks on the porch?'

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What is the weirdest rule you had to follow while a guest at someone's house?' people were ready share the most bizarre and strict household requirements they ever witnessed as a guest.

1.

No farting, she thought it was a disgusting act. I remember once I snuck a fart whilst at his home, his mum asked who had done it, I categorically denied it and she marched him to the toilet and told him not to come out until he had shit... I still feel guilty about that. - hunterfam55

2.

We couldn't talk about feces in their home. Everything else like sex, semen, whatever was fine, but poop is not. - HealinVision

3.