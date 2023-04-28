17 people share the weirdest rule they had to follow as a guest in someone's house.

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What is the weirdest rule you had to follow while a guest at someone's house?' people were ready share the most bizarre and strict household requirements they ever witnessed as a guest.
No farting, she thought it was a disgusting act. I remember once I snuck a fart whilst at his home, his mum asked who had done it, I categorically denied it and she marched him to the toilet and told him not to come out until he had shit... I still feel guilty about that. - hunterfam55
We couldn't talk about feces in their home. Everything else like sex, semen, whatever was fine, but poop is not. - HealinVision
My Aunt has a rule that we could only take baths, no showers, and no more than two inches of water in the tub. My cousin and I had to bathe together until finally my parents intervened when I was 10 and offered to give them $ so I could enjoy my two inches of water alone. I get being frugal, but geez! I hated staying there. - NorthpawsAreRight