15 people share the worst time someone corrected them about their area of expertise.

We've all been there, plunged into a conversation with someone who is lecturing us about something we know far more about.

Maybe it's our career, a hobby, or even a facet of our lived experience we're being lectured about. Whatever the topic, it's be deeply exhausting to get talked down to about something you know more about.

But at times, it can be so bad it's funny again.

In a popular post on Ask Reddit, people shared the worst time someone tried to correct them about something they're an expert in.

Hoo boy, it gets rough.

My wife has a friend who studied zoology who once told me that cows can't run or jump. I grew up with them. I - more than once - had to run after or away from them after they had jumped a fence. Cows are f**king fast when they want to be.