15 former actors at Disney parks share the weirdest thing that happened in character.

Most of us have experienced Disney parks from the perspective of a visitor. We wait in line for rides, eat sugary snacks, and experience the gaudy magic of a fictional place referencing childhood movies.
But the actors at the Disney parks have a completely different perspective. They get to experience the chaos of hoards of guests, both touching and awkward exchanges with fans of their character, and of course, classic workplace drama.
Dated an actress, the weirdest she had was a man asking for him to be in the suit for an hour. He offered her 3k.
I was playing Goofy inside a restaurant and I got swarmed Aliens-style by a hoard of <10 kids. Unfortunately, while I was playing around with them the inner hood below the mask slipped over my eyes and I was completely blinded.
We had assistants around whom we could signal for help by flapping our arms.