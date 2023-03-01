15 former actors at Disney parks share the weirdest thing that happened in character.

Most of us have experienced Disney parks from the perspective of a visitor. We wait in line for rides, eat sugary snacks, and experience the gaudy magic of a fictional place referencing childhood movies.

But the actors at the Disney parks have a completely different perspective. They get to experience the chaos of hoards of guests, both touching and awkward exchanges with fans of their character, and of course, classic workplace drama.

In a popular Ask Reddit post, former theme park actors shared the weirdest thing that happened in character and it's a fascinating ride.

1. From Diehavok:

Dated an actress, the weirdest she had was a man asking for him to be in the suit for an hour. He offered her 3k.

I was playing Goofy inside a restaurant and I got swarmed Aliens-style by a hoard of <10 kids. Unfortunately, while I was playing around with them the inner hood below the mask slipped over my eyes and I was completely blinded.