16 bartenders reveal the 1 drink they hate making over all others.

Bartending might look like a laid-back, fun and exciting gig to customers who are comfortably seated and sipping, but standing for 12 hour shifts while drunk people scream your name to shake them up sticky cocktails to fuel their bad decisions can be a tough grind...

So, when a Reddit user asked bartenders and mixologists everywhere, "what is the one drink you despise serving above all others?" they were ready to vent. You're on thin ice, espresso martinis and mojitos. What ever happened to beer and a shot specials?

1.

The unidentified "girl drink". "Umm... I want something fruity that's strong, but I don't want to be able to taste the alcohol" Enjoy your malibu and pinapple. - k3mck

2.