16 bartenders reveal the 1 drink they hate making over all others.

So, when a Reddit user asked bartenders and mixologists everywhere, "what is the one drink you despise serving above all others?" they were ready to vent. You're on thin ice, espresso martinis and mojitos. What ever happened to beer and a shot specials?
The unidentified "girl drink".
"Umm... I want something fruity that's strong, but I don't want to be able to taste the alcohol"
Enjoy your malibu and pinapple. - k3mck
Making anything with a blender. They cost the same as most mixed drinks that can be made in 30 seconds several at a time. The blander is loud and annoying to all, it's tough to get the proportions exactly right, the blender has to be cleaned constantly, and the people who order them are usually poor customers who can't drink. As for drunkenness-inducing drinks, I once made Skittles vodka. NEVER AGAIN. Rainbow colored puke everywhere. - zzy335