19 bored employees share the most 'exciting' thing happening at the office right now.

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'Office workers, what was the most 'exciting' thing that happened at work today?' employees everywhere were ready to share the current gossip in the break room. Yes, everyone knows that Linda from accounting is sleeping with the security guard.
Somebody ordered lunch for a few of us which we received within the hour. 3 hours later, the same order arrived with no explanation. - PhunghisKhan
My coworker gave me half of his breakfast burrito and a new issue of InStyle magazine arrived for me. - heatherriffic
They FINALLY refilled the auto soap dispenser on the far right sink in the men's room. It's been 6 weeks. - PlatypsPlatyps
There was a raccoon in the dumpster outside for the 2nd time and my coworker damn near sh*t his pants when he opened the lid and it was just sitting in there eating garbage.- ubspirit