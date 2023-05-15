19 bored employees share the most 'exciting' thing happening at the office right now.

Working in an office can be a brutal and mundane grind of seemingly pointless meetings, weirdly specific rules, and surprising friendships or feuds between coworkers...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'Office workers, what was the most 'exciting' thing that happened at work today?' employees everywhere were ready to share the current gossip in the break room. Yes, everyone knows that Linda from accounting is sleeping with the security guard.

1.

Somebody ordered lunch for a few of us which we received within the hour. 3 hours later, the same order arrived with no explanation. - PhunghisKhan

2.

My coworker gave me half of his breakfast burrito and a new issue of InStyle magazine arrived for me. - heatherriffic

3.

They FINALLY refilled the auto soap dispenser on the far right sink in the men's room. It's been 6 weeks. - PlatypsPlatyps

4.