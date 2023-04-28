19 bosses share the things their employees do that they think they don't notice.

Being a boss can be an awkward position sometimes when you realize you never get invited to the post-work Happy Hour on margarita Mondays...

While and manager usually assumes that employees will cut corners is any way possible, most good leaders understand that people work in order to live and not vice versa. So, when a Reddit user asked, 'what are some things that your employees do that they think you don’t notice?' bosses and managers everywhere were ready to reveal their secret observations.

1.

Quickly minimize whatever they're looking at as I walk over to them. Dude, I know you're not just staring at Outlook, why even pretend? - Bmc00

2.

It amazes me how quickly people forget there is a surveillance system and it has a 4 to 6 month history. - Rmanager

3.

Not a boss, but was high ranking in a department. You deleting your browser history or using Incognito Mode does not hide what you are doing on the internet. We see and know everything. - FaultySky

4.