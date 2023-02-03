16 customer service employees share their favorite 'well that shut them up' story.

Working in customer service is an endurance test that can make any otherwise friendly and positive person question all the faith they ever had in humanity and the greater good...

Oh, you're trying your absolute hardest to ruin a retail employee's day because you're in a bad mood like a hungry little toddler? So, when a Reddit user asked, "Do you have any 'Well, that shut him up' stories from working in customer service?" people have handled the "I'm going to need to speak to a manager about this" customers of the world were ready to reveal their secrets.

1.

A customer wanted to return a computer that was about a year old when I worked in retail. I asked him what was wrong. "It just don't work." I powered it on, gets into Windows, connects to the wireless network, goes online. I open Office, everything seems to be working properly. I show it to him, ask him what's wrong. "It just don't work."