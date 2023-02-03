16 customer service employees share their favorite 'well that shut them up' story.

Oh, you're trying your absolute hardest to ruin a retail employee's day because you're in a bad mood like a hungry little toddler? So, when a Reddit user asked, "Do you have any 'Well, that shut him up' stories from working in customer service?" people have handled the "I'm going to need to speak to a manager about this" customers of the world were ready to reveal their secrets.
A customer wanted to return a computer that was about a year old when I worked in retail. I asked him what was wrong.
"It just don't work."
I powered it on, gets into Windows, connects to the wireless network, goes online. I open Office, everything seems to be working properly. I show it to him, ask him what's wrong.
"It just don't work."
I asked him what was actually wrong with the machine (let alone why would you return a computer a year later).
"It just don't work. Are you saying if a car don't start, it works fine?"