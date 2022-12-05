19 employees share the office 'secret' in their workplace that everybody knows.

Step aside, water cooler small talk. Sometimes the office gossip is simply too hard to resist and a serious post-work happy hour vent session is in order...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "At your work, what is the office secret everybody knows?" people were ready to reveal the workplace "secret" that nobody kept. The affairs, the scams, the fact that the customer is indeed always wrong, the time the boss accidentally cc'd everyone and "nobody noticed"--every workplace has some "Mad Men"-style scandals.

The 15-30 minute breakfast break is not officially allowed, but no one cares, because it significantly raises productivity - RenegadeSU

That our boss is cheating on his wife with at least one intern. Neither of them know we all know what's going on. - MMaxs

The company directors and senior management all took themselves on a management holiday to another country a couple of years ago under the guise of a customer meeting.