16 employees share the worst mistake a new coworker ever made at their job.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What was the biggest mistake someone new at your job made?" people were ready to share the funniest accidents, miscommunications, or bold errors the new person made at the office.
They told a boat the wrong height of the bridge. The top of the boat went away... - whatever-silly
They stacked donuts on top of one another when heating them in this conveyer belt type machine. The donuts and machine caught on fire… - bbbest
I work at a zoo and we have some pretty dangerous animals--lions, a tiger, grizzlies (oh my). So every single employee has to carry on them a can of super strength bear mace (like the kind you can't just go buy at a self-defense store). This stuff is made to stop a raging [insert any animal here] in its tracks, and can cause skin irritation and even nausea without even touching you.