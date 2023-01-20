16 employees share the worst mistake a new coworker ever made at their job.

Being the new person on a staff always comes with some awkward learning curves, but try not to become the cautionary tale in the training manual for all future employees because of a dreaded espresso machine incident...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What was the biggest mistake someone new at your job made?" people were ready to share the funniest accidents, miscommunications, or bold errors the new person made at the office.

1.

They told a boat the wrong height of the bridge. The top of the boat went away... - whatever-silly

2.

They stacked donuts on top of one another when heating them in this conveyer belt type machine. The donuts and machine caught on fire… - bbbest

3.