16 flight attendants reveal the most annoying things passengers always do.

Working as a flight attendant can be an exhausting whirlwind of passengers treating you as their personal bartender, people everywhere boldly ignoring all safety protocol, couples trying to get in the "mile high club" of germs, and slamming your beverage cart into people who won't remove their limbs from the aisle...

So, when a Reddit user asked flight attendants of the internet, "what do passengers do that you hate?" people who work in the skies were ready to share the irritating and obnoxious behaviors they regularly experience from entitled or clueless passengers.

1.

Not saying hello. I was a flight attendant for 5 years and I spent every boarding standing at the front saying hello to every single person that walked on. Less than 30% would say hello back.

Have some decency, treat your flight attendant like a human and say hello. We aren't happy the plane is small, late, etc either. But if you're an asshole you're going to get the bare minimum in service. People that would chat with me while pouring drinks and such usually got free liquor and snacks from me.