16 people share the most professional 'screw you' they've heard in the workplace.

Anyone who has worked in customer service is familiar with the nightmare of attempting to show restraint while a temper tantrum of entitlement explodes at the cash register...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What's the most professional way you've heard/said, 'screw you,' in the work place?' people were ready to share the funniest or incredibly bold ways they've seen a coworker or employee shut someone down.

1.

Overheard my boss once say 'Our policy is...(long pause while he loads up his phrasing, then clearly changes his mind and just says)...no.' Literally thirty years ago and still gives me a chuckle - Ladybeetus

2.

The f*ck you lawyer letters that I have seen usually start with 'Please be advised' and end with 'govern yourself accordingly.' - catjugglinpimp

3.

'We don't need two weeks notice, you can leave this morning.' - SmarterThanAllOfYou

4.

We have no plans to pursue the matter now or in the future. We ask that you refrain from further contact with us. - penny_can

5.