16 tweets from employees who are desperate for a PTO vacation.

Summer is almost over and time is running out to get away from your office, or in many people's cases, your work from home station. Here are some of the funniest and most relatable tweets from employees who are trying to go on VACAY.1. *after returning home from vacation“This suitcase is my dresser now”— Swishergirl (@Swishergirl24) May 6, 2019 2.When I put in my PTO knowing I’m taking off regardless if it gets approved or not pic.twitter.com/cLRyJj6P6T— Rome (@MrShowkACE) June 27, 2021 3. work tip! double your PTO by taking all of your shits on the clock— cass city (@HeavenlyGrandpa) August 22, 2022 4. I don’t submit PTO requests. I submit PTO notifications.— Sir Howard II (@YesMrHoward) October 14, 2021 5. new PTO proposal:- 1 month of regular pto for fun- unlimited sick days bc like wtf that’s not my fault- 1 week of “the weather and my general feeling upon waking up just isn’t doing it for me today”- summer Fridays all year, extra 2 hours off whenever a good new album drops— claire (@clairepotosky) August 22, 2022 6. no PTO, no money, but you still want a beach vacation pic.twitter.com/548go5ts2K— Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) August 18, 2022 7. putting in my holiday pto 4 months in advance pic.twitter.com/LIu0uOCBhM— erin☀️ (@erinhorizons) August 22, 2022 8.Me coming back to work after a three week vacation... pic.twitter.com/mL2xMjYIzq— Kiersten Samwell 🇨🇦 (@k_samwell) August 22, 2022 9.Not my boss denied my PTO request due to staffing.. Lmao well y’all gonna be mad when y’all get this 2week notice 🤣🤣— JuneGem💎♊️ (@Nessa0604) August 19, 2022 10.jobs denying your pto request is craaaaazy bc deny or accept, I still ain’t coming in.— s a h a r 🖤 (@sahar_aslami) August 18, 2022 11.I really put a PTO request for today at 11pm last night when my shift started at 8am LMFAOOO— mr potato head (@yamutha96) August 21, 2022 12.pto is not a request, I am already gone.pto is not a request, I am already gone.pto is not a request, I am already gone.pto is not a request, I am already gone.pto is not a request, I am already gone.pto is not a request, I am already gone.— 🥝 (@gyaldolly) August 16, 2022 13.Put in a short notice PTO request for Friday and boss asked if I was okay cuz in the comment I said, “MENTAL HEALTH DAY”. Imma lay in the sun. Imma read a book. Imma take a nap. Three day weekend before I can’t take any days off cuz project schedules.— Jay 🏳️🌈 (@Tower_Tramp) August 16, 2022 14..@bshank I found the reason for my next PTO request 😂 https://t.co/oaPjvIV1i9— Alanna (Jamieson) Papetti (@AlannaJamieson) August 19, 2022 15.On my way to request 2 whole weeks off from work (unlimited PTO 👏🏽👏🏽) with absolutely NO PLANS for that time except self-care. pic.twitter.com/SYJy1k0qrB— ΞTHΛN 🧪🔭🧬📊🇺🇸 (@Scienergetic) August 22, 2022 16.HAVE YOU HEARD OF ABB? IT MEANS ALWAYS BE BILLING. SURE, YOU CAN TAKE OFF WHATEVER DAYS YOU WANT. BUT GUESS WHAT? YOU’LL HAVE TO MAKE UP THOSE HOURS LATER. SO ANYWAY UNLIMITED PTO IS BASICALLY JUST FLEXTIME WITH NO ACTUAL PTO. pic.twitter.com/dcY2cwYsNM— Christina Cress (@cress_cd) August 18, 2022