17 employees share the absolute worst mistake they've seen someone make at work.

"Everyone makes mistakes," but royally messing up at work is a special sort of panic-inducing nightmare...

Even when you've lost all your will to try, becoming the reason they have to put up a sign that says "don't text and use the coffee maker" in the staff kitchen is never a proud moment. Oops, sorry about sending that private email to the entire staff that included a thread where everyone was roasting the boss. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the worst mistake you've seen someone do in their job?" people were resdy to share the most embarrassing, funniest, or more destructive mid-shift mishaps they've ever seen on the clock.

1.

Printed 500 copies of her gas bill on the company printer. The printer only has enough tray capacity for 250 copies so she had to have reloaded the paper at least once. - alltherobots

2.