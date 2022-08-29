17 employees share how they subtly got revenge on a horrible boss.

Having a bad boss can spin the work morale into competitive nightmare of unnecessary meetings, awkward self evaluations, and the "sunday scaries," but what happens when the team decides to fight back in the pettiest ways possible?

So, when a Reddit user asked people with horrible bosses, "how do you subtly take your revenge?" people were eager to share the ways they stealthily sought revenge on a manger from the depths of hell.

1.

I was underpaid and under appreciated. I had been looking for a new job for a while. The boss had also been having lots of meetings with a pretty large client, which had me feeling there was more than just service contract stuff going on. I found a new job, quit for 15k/year more and good management.

Found out 2 months later the said large client bought out the company I worked for to acquire in house software and the employees who knew about it. Hope he eats a bag of d*cks. - noclssgt

2.