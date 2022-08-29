17 employees share how they subtly got revenge on a horrible boss.

So, when a Reddit user asked people with horrible bosses, "how do you subtly take your revenge?" people were eager to share the ways they stealthily sought revenge on a manger from the depths of hell.
I was underpaid and under appreciated. I had been looking for a new job for a while. The boss had also been having lots of meetings with a pretty large client, which had me feeling there was more than just service contract stuff going on. I found a new job, quit for 15k/year more and good management.
Found out 2 months later the said large client bought out the company I worked for to acquire in house software and the employees who knew about it. Hope he eats a bag of d*cks. - noclssgt
I don't necessarily do that but I try to kill them with kindness. I smile at them, talk to them about the weekend. Make them speak to me longer than just them giving me orders. Also, when they get mad and write bad emails I respond in the best professional way because I sometimes think it makes them feel foolish after for writing heated emails. - ShotekSaint