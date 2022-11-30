18 employees share the main thing that their job completely ruined for them.

Working in customer service can convince anyone to become a grumpy off-the-grid hermit, sitting at a computer all day can make you fantasize about running multiple marathons, and working at at a coffee shop will force you into a strict black coffee-only lifestyle...

No more no foam extra whip sugar free 16 pumps of caramel lattes while getting yelled at by an impatient Karen...the hustle of the 40-hour work week gives even the friendliest people among us a bit of an edge. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What has your job ruined for you?" employees everywhere were ready to complain about the defeat of their daily grind. R.I.P., Happy Hour, "Secret Santa," and "hopping on quick calls."

1.

I work in morning radio. Have been here for 5+ years. Nothing makes me laugh anymore. I miss just mindlessly watching tv, but now it just makes me mad that it's not better. And I never want to hear any Led Zeppelin song again. - linearburrito

2.

Coffee and donuts. I work at a Tim Horton's. - 1800HEYGTFO

3.