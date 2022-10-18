18 fast food employees share the most ridiculous customer complaint the ever received.

Working in food service and being forced to navigate the nightmare that is never-ending sides of Ranch dressing, fake smiling, and negotiating with adults who can't control their toddler level hunger-induced temper tantrums is an extreme sport...

How many times can you nod along while getting screamed at because the fries taste "fried" or there are too many tomatoes in the tomato sauce before you snap and quit on the spot? So, when a Reddit user asked fast food employees everywhere, "What is the most ridiculous complaint you've received from a customer?" people who have bravely worked the drive thru window, cash register, deep fryer and more were ready to share their horror story.

1.

I served Chinese food at a grocery store, and had a customer complain about the orange chicken because it wasn't orange on the inside. - mkhockeygeek

2.

"You guys finished that too fast." I wanted to go make a phone call and now I cant because my food will be cold!" Sorry? - rustyshackleford239

3.