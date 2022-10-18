18 fast food employees share the most ridiculous customer complaint the ever received.

How many times can you nod along while getting screamed at because the fries taste "fried" or there are too many tomatoes in the tomato sauce before you snap and quit on the spot? So, when a Reddit user asked fast food employees everywhere, "What is the most ridiculous complaint you've received from a customer?" people who have bravely worked the drive thru window, cash register, deep fryer and more were ready to share their horror story.
I served Chinese food at a grocery store, and had a customer complain about the orange chicken because it wasn't orange on the inside. - mkhockeygeek
"You guys finished that too fast." I wanted to go make a phone call and now I cant because my food will be cold!" Sorry? - rustyshackleford239
Many years ago I had a customer at Wendy's order a "Double with cheese, hold the cheese." So I said a double burger then. He gets agitated and says "No! I want a double CHEESEBURGER, just don't put any cheese on it!"