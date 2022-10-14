19 employees share the joke that every customer thinks they're the first one to tell.

Working any job that requires regular encounters with the general public can turn any otherwise chill, compassionate, and forgiving person into a grumpy, jaded hermit...

There are only so many times you can slap on a phony smile and try to giggle at the joke from the Karen who only two minutes ago threatened your job over soy milk. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the joke at your workplace that customers always say thinking they're original, but in reality you hear it every day?" people were ready to share the most irritating jokes they're forced to fake-laugh at every shift.

1.

Doctor. When saying goodbye to a patient, the patient responds with: "Goodbye, I hope to never see you again!" But I'm guilty of this joke, too; if the patient says "see you later!" I answer "I hope not!" - [deleted]

2.