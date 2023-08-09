Boss pretends to rob employee in order to teach her a lesson, she bursts out crying.

Earlier this week it happened again. I found the safe wide open. While Megan was out of eyesight, I took our deposit bag and locked it in my locker. I was able to do this before she even came back to the safe.

She went about her business and led a good shift. But when it was time for the shift change, she noticed it was gone.

After looking for it, Megan was about to call the store manager and the police, per protocol for security issues. I stopped her as she was dialing the phone and told her I had the bag, then took her to my locker to retrieve it.

I told her to let this be a lesson because if I could take it without her noticing then anyone else could just as easily.