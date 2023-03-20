Barista tells 'obnoxious' regular the truth about her drinks on her last day of work.

When a Starbucks employee had finally hit her limit, she let loose on their worst customer. Here's the story of her satisfying cup of revenge:
u/Vetch31415 writes:
I used to be a Starbucks barista. We had a woman who would come in every morning and order, I sh*t you not, a double-tall vanilla latte with 3/8ths a pump of vanilla.
Not a half a pump; 3/8th’s a pump. She even made one of the baristas mark our bottle pump with a sharpie.
Every single day, the first cup we would make, no matter who made it, was always wrong. Either too sweet or not sweet enough. So after a while, I began to just pretend to make another drink; pull the steam wand and wave my hands about like a fool behind the machine.