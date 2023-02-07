Woman's coworker furious her daughter found 'adult toy' in purse; tells her boss.

AITA for my coworker's daughter going through my purse and finding something inappropriate?

Hi...So, long story short, I (F very early 20s) own a toy that looks like a lipstick. I was headed somewhere after work where I would need this tool, so in my purse it went. It was in a velvet pouch that was in a makeup bag that was inside a pocket that was on the inside of my zipped up, filled to the brim purse.

I put the purse where purses go (pretty high area of locker-like compartments) and went about my day. Mind you, the place where we leave personal belongings is outside my working area and no personal belongings are allowed past that point. We aren't allowed to use locks per the boss' request.