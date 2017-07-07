Advertising

Introducing your new significant other to your family can be quite the nerve-wracking experience, but luckily for this new couple, it turned out into a hilarious Facebook conversation for the entire internet to enjoy.

A man by the name of Kevin recently posted a screenshot in the r/OldPeopleFacebook subreddit of a Facebook messenger conversation between his grandma and his new girlfriend.

It starts out like a pretty typical conversation. Kevin's grandma introduces herself, and then compliments a picture of the happy couple. Oh, but then...

Advertising

Yes, roughly 5 hours and 53 minutes after Kevin's new girlfriend responded, his grandmother sent her a link to an article titled "10 Scary Symptoms Of Bladder Cancer Every Woman Needs To Know" from a website called littlethings.com. Truly amazing.

You've gotta love grandparents using Facebook. At least we know Kevin's grandma has his girlfriend's best interest at heart.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.