Life > Digital Life
Life > Digital Life
27 posts from grandparents that belong in the Facebook hall of fame.
Filed by Orli Matlow | Jun 30, 2017 @ 10:05am
MORE
0Shares
Advertising
There's something so charming about watching an old person take on new technology, like watching a baby learn to crawl. Grandmas and grandpas charm social media with their innocence, but also their savagery. Thanks to the archives at Reddit's Old People Facebook, we have these exciting new inductees to the Facebook Hall of Fame.
1. Grandma Nancy is savage.
2. Pep talk.
Advertising
3. Grandma sides with Darth Vader.
4. Grandma plays favorites.
5. Margaret says to keep your EYE on the PRIZE.
6. Gotta catch 'em all.
Advertising
7. Grandpa is grateful.
8. Seriously, is it true?
9. Esther knows what plagues us all.
10. Jean has an interesting way of celebrating.
Advertising
11. We are all Bobby's grandsons.
12. Detective Darlene is on it.
13. Janice would rather not.
14. Ha ha, RIP.
Advertising
15. Cut the sh*t, Ricky.
16. WE BELIEVE IN YOU, TILLY.
17. Dcb is over it.
18. This grandma is not having these fake ass minions.
Advertising
19. Somebody make Grandma a sandwich.
20. Charlie goes ape.
21. Grandma can handle all the sex.
22. Just a straight up, honest meme.
Advertising
23. Beverly has priorities.
24. Gene has his secrets.
25. Grandma knows what the burglar needs.
26. Rhonda be poppin'.
Advertising
27. Beware of Nana.
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.
MORE
0Shares
MORE
0Shares
Advertising
More
SMSSMS
MessengerShare on Messenger
Google+Share on Google+