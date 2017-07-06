Advertising

The internet is obsessed with this tale of a sick hamster, an emotional rollercoaster told through a series of texts that went ridiculously rival, like, ridiculous, with 269,000 likes from people invested in this random hamster's well-being. It's the hamster medical mystery you've been waiting for.

A hamster, eating what it should.
A hamster, eating what it should.
Giphy

Kat, a 19-year-old musician and gamer from Northampton, England, told the tale.

Advertising

Prepare for the twist.

Twitter: @eeveeluti0n
@eeveeluti0n

What a relief. The hamster wasn't sick—just magnetized.

DAAAAAAAMN.
DAAAAAAAMN.
Giphy
Advertising

For some reason, this story really struck a chord with people, and going viral made Kat's mum proud.

In these difficult times, we all could use a happy ending.

Advertising

Coming out of his cage, doing just fine.
Coming out of his cage, doing just fine.
Giphy
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.