The internet is obsessed with this tale of a sick hamster, an emotional rollercoaster told through a series of texts that went ridiculously rival, like, ridiculous, with 269,000 likes from people invested in this random hamster's well-being. It's the hamster medical mystery you've been waiting for.

A hamster, eating what it should. Giphy

Kat, a 19-year-old musician and gamer from Northampton, England, told the tale.

I am not ok pic.twitter.com/bSHmucXE9K — kat (@eeveeluti0n) July 4, 2017

Prepare for the twist.

What a relief. The hamster wasn't sick—just magnetized.

DAAAAAAAMN. Giphy

For some reason, this story really struck a chord with people, and going viral made Kat's mum proud.

In these difficult times, we all could use a happy ending.

Terrified this hamster was going to end badly and now I am crying with a weird combo of relief and joy and something else I can’t name. — Joel Derfner (@joelderfner) July 5, 2017

I'm very glad that story had a happy ending. It could so easily have turned into a fatal attraction. — amp8888 (@amp8888) July 5, 2017

That's the funniest vet story I have heard for ages😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Grumpy aussie (@LisaSteel15) July 5, 2017

Coming out of his cage, doing just fine. Giphy

