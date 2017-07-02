Advertising

We all remember Jeremy Meeks, the "Hot Felon" whose mug shot went viral back in 2014.

Photo of: Jeremy Meeks SPD NEWS - WESTON RANCH OPERATION CEASEFIRE ENFORCEMENT MISSION Due to a recent increase of... Posted by Stockton Police Department on Wednesday, June 18, 2014

On a recent vacation to Turkey, the felon-turned-model was spotted kissing Topshop heriess, Chloe Green. This wouldn't be that big of a deal if it wasn't for the fact that Meeks is reportedly still married to his wife, Melissa Meeks.

The Daily Mail posted photos on Sunday showing Meeks cuddling with Green on a luxury yacht in Turkey. According to People, Green is the 26-year-old daughter of British billionaire, Sir Phillip Green, who owns Topshop, Topman, and other retailers.

Green apparently confirmed her canoodling with Meeks on Instagram, posting a photo of herself with Meeks and his manager Jim Jordan.

Just the Beginning... We appreciate all the love and the hate @jmeeksofficial @jimjordanphotography ❤ A post shared by .Cjg.com (@chloegreen5) on Jul 1, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT

"Just the Beginning..." she captioned the photo. "We appreciate all the love and the hate."

Meeks, on the other hand, hasn't posted any photos of Green to his Instagram page, but has shared some shots of himself from the vacation.

All things are possible !!! #bodrum #turkey #boatlife A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Jun 28, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

According to People, Meeks' wife Melissa has yet to address the controversy, but does still refer to herself as "wife to Jeremy Meeks" in her Instagram bio. People reports that Melissa is a registered nurse and mother of the couple's two children.

We don't know if Jeremy has split up with Melissa or not (it's entirely possible), but he's definitely making some waves with this story.

