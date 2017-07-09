Advertising

Earlier this month, Jeremy Meeks, better known around the internet as "Hot Mugshot Guy," was spotted kissing a woman on a yacht in Turkey, despite being married. Now, his wife says she's filing for divorce.

Melissa Meeks told The Daily Mail that she believed her husband was on a work trip, and was "humiliated" when photos of him kissing Topshop heiress Chloe Green surfaced online.

Melissa said she learned that her husband was cheating on her when a stranger sent her a message on Instagram.

"I went into shock," she told The Daily Mail. "I felt nauseated. It was like a bomb had gone off and my whole world had been blown apart. I had never heard of Chloe Green. I thought Jeremy was working."

Melissa said she immediately tried to get a hold of Jeremy, but couldn't reach him. He later told her his phone wasn't working overseas, even though he was able to post pictures from his trip to Instagram.

All things are possible !!! #bodrum #turkey #boatlife A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Jun 28, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

Melissa told The Daily Mail that she confronted Jeremy when he returned home to California last week.

"We had it out on the doorstep," Melissa recalled. "I told him how devastated and angry I am. He kept apologizing – not for the affair, but for the way I learned about it. I feel humiliated, not just because my husband was caught with another woman but for the fact they were so brazen about it. He told me, 'I didn’t mean it to happen like this.' Those pictures will haunt me for ever."

#nocaptionneeded 😘💕 A post shared by Melissa Meeks (@mmeeks14) on Jun 4, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

"He kept saying, 'I’m sorry, you didn’t deserve this,'" she continued. "We talked about divorce. I told him I didn’t think the marriage could be saved. He agreed. The marriage is over."

"I loved my husband – I still love him. I never imagined our marriage would end like this in such a humiliating way."

Yikes, that's awful. You deserve better, Melissa.

