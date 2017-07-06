Twitter user Rob asked asked the site to share the things that felt like the apocalypse as children, when we assumed may before we knew that the apocalypse was actually 2017.
It's a trip down traumatic memory lane.
1. The Spice Girls themselves sang "FRIENDSHIP NEVER ENDS!"
DON'T EVEN TALK TO ME ABOUT GERI LEAVING. JUST DON'T.— Georgia Sanders (@UpAndGeorgia) July 5, 2017
2. Reunited and it feels so good.
Losing my teddy bear when out for a walk. Posters were put up, searches were made. Teddy was brought home safely to me. I still have him 😊— Dragonette (@Tengis65) July 4, 2017
3. Y2K was tough for everybody.
When the clock struck 12 for the year 2000. 🤣— Bambie (@Ambernofetari) July 5, 2017
The year 2000, everyone thought computers would have a meltdown bc supposedly they couldn't change the dates to 2000(?) lmao— KELLY 🦉❤ (@loveoutloud) July 6, 2017
4. Well, that's Theo's loss.
Passing a note to Theo Williams asking him to my 13th birthday and him saying no.— Fancy Nancy (@ClareMBrown1) July 4, 2017
5. That would be convenient.
1 summer I swallowed a 🍉seed & panicked because I thought a 🍉 would grow in my stomach. I ran to my mom crying to get it out! LOL! 🤦🏽♀️— Caligirlsunday (@septemberbleu) July 6, 2017
6. Living on borrowed time.
Crying to my parents aged 8(ish) because my life-line looked short and I felt death was imminent. pic.twitter.com/IPKVw9ZN3w— Chris Ironside (@ChrisIronside) July 6, 2017
7. Obama's coming for our GAMES.
When i tried to play a game 13+ my sister said obama would find me and tell on my parents (was 10)— abbbbby (@smileforabby) July 5, 2017
8. Laughter is the best medicine.
Me and my brother shouted at a cow. It slipped and fell over and we thought we had killed it.— Madame Jojo (@MadameJo_Jo) July 4, 2017
9. Cruel and unusual punishment.
When I cut a chunk out of my hair so my Mum stopped me from watching Fame that week.— Helen Holdsworth (@helholds) July 4, 2017
10. He'll be right...here...
11. You Dumb Babies!!
12. Great Scott!
Heading to my grandparents' for the weekend, I dropped and broke my VHS copy of Back to the Future Parts II and III.— Russ Burlingame (@russburlingame) July 5, 2017
13. Pure imagination.
when i learned the hard way that violet beauregarde is fictional and sticking gum behind your ear in real life does NOT END WELL— Emmy Griffiths (@emmyfg) July 5, 2017
14. It's the circle of life.
When mufasa died in the lion king— Lauren (@ljohnson2006) July 5, 2017
15. Still the greatest.
I idolised Mohammad Ali so much, I was ridiculously bereft when he lost to Leon Spinks. Inconsolable.— Whydidhessfly (@whydidhessfly) July 4, 2017
16. Takes your breath away.
Failing to land on the aircraft carrier #nintendo pic.twitter.com/v62PnZ3k4F— Eric Matheny (@EMathenyBooks) July 5, 2017