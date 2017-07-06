Advertising

Twitter user Rob asked asked the site to share the things that felt like the apocalypse as children, when we assumed may before we knew that the apocalypse was actually 2017.

It's a trip down traumatic memory lane.

1. The Spice Girls themselves sang "FRIENDSHIP NEVER ENDS!"

Advertising

2. Reunited and it feels so good.

3. Y2K was tough for everybody.

Giphy

4. Well, that's Theo's loss.

Advertising

5. That would be convenient.

6. Living on borrowed time.

7. Obama's coming for our GAMES.

8. Laughter is the best medicine.

Advertising
"Oh my god" is right.
"Oh my god" is right.
Giphy

9. Cruel and unusual punishment.

10. He'll be right...here...

11. You Dumb Babies!!

Angelica would be proud.
Angelica would be proud.
Giphy
Advertising

12. Great Scott!

13. Pure imagination.

14. It's the circle of life.

disney scar mufasa long live the king GIF
Still not over it. Never will be.
Giphy

15. Still the greatest.

Advertising

16. Takes your breath away.

17. On the right track.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.