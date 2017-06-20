Advertising

In case you missed it, Mattel unveiled a new, more diverse line of Ken dolls on Tuesday. One of these dolls in particular has gained a lot of attention around the internet. Ladies and gentlemen, straight out of a Brooklyn coffee shop, it's Man-Bun Ken doll.

Mattel

Many people weren't so thrilled to see Ken's new hairstyle.

People had a pretty good idea as to what type of guy Man Bun Ken doll is.

Some people had guesses as to what accessories you could buy with your new man bun Ken doll.

And what, ahem, accessories Man Bun Ken wouldn't be equipped with.

Never change, Twitter.

