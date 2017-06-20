Advertising

In case you missed it, Mattel unveiled a new, more diverse line of Ken dolls on Tuesday. One of these dolls in particular has gained a lot of attention around the internet. Ladies and gentlemen, straight out of a Brooklyn coffee shop, it's Man-Bun Ken doll.

Many people weren't so thrilled to see Ken's new hairstyle.

New Ken doll has a man-bun. Climbing back into bed. pic.twitter.com/AiuPUxS7hM — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) June 20, 2017

I'm emotionally distressed by the news that the Ken doll now has a man bun — Emma Gannon (@emmagannon) June 20, 2017

We Tried to Topple the Patriarchy but All We Got Was a Ken Doll with a Man Bun, a feminist memoir of the 2010s pic.twitter.com/bzyvE03KiN — Alice Roth (@aliceroth) June 20, 2017

People had a pretty good idea as to what type of guy Man Bun Ken doll is.

The Ken doll who wrote "not religious, but spiritual" in his Tinder bio. https://t.co/YAniJ0PQpl — Maggie Serota 🚽 (@maggieserota) June 20, 2017

Man-bun Ken doll just interrupted me to tell me that Bernie would have won. pic.twitter.com/Mnu8pAXV7F — summer goth (@NicCageMatch) June 20, 2017

I don't even own the new man bun Ken doll but he's already mentioned CrossFit three times. — summer goth (@NicCageMatch) June 20, 2017

Some people had guesses as to what accessories you could buy with your new man bun Ken doll.

The new "Man Bun" Ken doll comes with shirt, shoes, and keys to Barbie's car that he's driving until he "gets back on his feet again." pic.twitter.com/gYmXwR9WEc — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) June 20, 2017

Does man bun Ken doll also come with a Soul Cycle membership, vintage record player, and $50,000 in student loan debt? pic.twitter.com/ulEwGSxxb1 — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) June 20, 2017

The Ken doll with the man bun comes with a bottle of wine from Trader Joe's that it won't shut up about. — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) June 20, 2017

Does the new man bun Ken doll also come with a tiny vape? pic.twitter.com/OoBf1mDRTA — Lord Single Malt (@Singlemaltfiend) June 20, 2017

And what, ahem, accessories Man Bun Ken wouldn't be equipped with.

The new Ken doll has a man bun. Which makes sense, because he doesn't have a penis. pic.twitter.com/YewfUCGEOs — Matt Nedostup (@nedostup) June 20, 2017

Never change, Twitter.

