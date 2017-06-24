Advertising

Ever since the New York Times did itself the bizarre disservice of hiring conservative climate change denier Bret Stephens as a columnist, critics have been roasting both him and the newspaper. And apparently the drubbing has taken its toll, because this little snowflake has decided to quit Twitter for good.

Naturally, he wrote a column about it (for the love of god, don't waste one of your 10 free monthly NYT clicks on this dreck) and promoted the piece on... Twitter.

My farewell to Twitter. Shalom, sayonara, hasta la vista: https://t.co/lExONREvC7 — Bret Stephens (@BretStephensNYT) June 24, 2017

Advertising

I'm not sure what kind of reaction he expected or hoped for, but if the flood of ecstatic farewells is any indication, his presence will not be missed.

I'm trying to imagine the wild and strange universe where we give a shit Bret — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) June 24, 2017

if this is the editorial assistant plz tell bret hes a bitch thanks — br⚫️seph (@on3ness) June 24, 2017

I'm a climate denialist who wrings his hands over the "disease of the arab mind," but yall are the problem because you're mean on twitter — Ryan McDowell 🌹 (@CurseThruSludge) June 24, 2017

Advertising

pic.twitter.com/lAmTlVDGFa — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) June 24, 2017

and nothing of value was lost — Christopher Sebela (@xtop) June 24, 2017

Advertising

Ok. Bye. Just this last time - you’re a fucking asshole — DaveAnthony (@daveanthony) June 24, 2017

thanks for finally writing something literally anyone cares about — Goth Ms. Frizzle (@spookperson) June 24, 2017

How about you keep twitter and get rid of your NYT column? — Swarley (@Prince_Swarles) June 24, 2017

It's cool. We all need our safe spaces. — Ethan (@EthanInTX) June 24, 2017

Advertising

who are you again — baby dick duvalier (@boxofmillipedes) June 24, 2017

Advertising

These are some truly marvelous owns, but incredibly, they overlook the funniest thing about the column: He's not actually quitting Twitter.

imagine the plight of the editorial assistant who has to sort through his abusive mentions & then, according to NYT tradition, marry him pic.twitter.com/UGqzZvHi9C — Ashik Siddique (@ahSHEEK) June 24, 2017

You are leaving twitter but having an editorial assistant mind the account? That's hedging your bets, not being brave — Frances Dinkelspiel (@Frannydink) June 24, 2017

So you're giving up twitter except your assistant will respond to some comments and you'll sometimes tweet things? pic.twitter.com/NNHuZgtjkD — Subtle Cheddar (@shitfoodblogger) June 24, 2017

Advertising

Maybe he should get out and see real America where people don't have assistants to manage their twitter — Gay penguin (@apatagonicus) June 24, 2017

Wow. So even when Stephens does something we can all get excited about, he messes that up, too. Bravo, sir: You're even worse than we realized.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.