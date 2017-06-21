Advertising

An optical illusion is just an image that appears to be something it isn't. And because "optical illusion" sounds a lot more mature than "haha, these things trick your brain into seeing genitals," that's what we're calling them.

Because there comes a day when every comedy website must grow up and take a good, hard look at their jokes and try to improve their sophistication, their topics, their style—and today is not that day.

Enjoy.

1. This woman is thirsty.

Advertising

To me to you. pic.twitter.com/2guLlvYKma — Solita Restaurants (@SolitaNQ) November 18, 2015

2. Caution: Objects in rearview...

YouTube

3. Very loving father.

Reddit: lessons_learnt

4. Just a very relaxing day on the boat. Very. ​​​​

SUMMERLE VIA REDDIT

5. And now, because you've been good...

6. Here are the penis illusions.

Advertising

7. Shadows are bad.

Imgur

8. That's enough. Take a vacation.

Imgur

9. Go party.

10. Start a family.

11. A big family.

12. Take a glamor shot.

13. But don't let the tongues distract you.

Advertising

14. Now that's enough. Go back to work.

You have bills to pay.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.