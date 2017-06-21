Advertising

An optical illusion is just an image that appears to be something it isn't. And because "optical illusion" sounds a lot more mature than "haha, these things trick your brain into seeing genitals," that's what we're calling them.

Because there comes a day when every comedy website must grow up and take a good, hard look at their jokes and try to improve their sophistication, their topics, their style—and today is not that day.

Enjoy.

1. This woman is thirsty.

2. Caution: Objects in rearview...

YouTube

3. Very loving father.

Reddit: lessons_learnt

4. Just a very relaxing day on the boat. Very. ​​​​

SUMMERLE VIA REDDIT

5. And now, because you've been good...

6. Here are the penis illusions.

7. Shadows are bad.

Imgur

8. That's enough. Take a vacation.

Imgur

9. Go party.

10. Start a family.

11. A big family.

12. Take a glamor shot.

13. But don't let the tongues distract you.

14. Now that's enough. Go back to work.

You have bills to pay.

