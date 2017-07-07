Advertising

Happy Friday, internet. If you have already mentally checked out for the weekend and are just sitting at your desk waiting for this workday to be over, why not waste time trying to figure out this trippy optical illusion?

Reddit user strokemycaccnt confused the internet when he uploaded this picture with the title "What if I told you there is no lake."

Do you see it yet? Once you see if you're going to feel real dumb.

Here's a hint: try tilting your phone.

How about now? If you still can't figure it out, allow us to help:

The picture was really just rotated 90 degrees, and OP was actually laying on his back on an uprooted tree. The "lake" is actually just the sky. Those "reflections"? Just trees.

IT ALL SEEMS SO OBVIOUS NOW.

giphy

Alright, now that that is all cleared up, you better go back to work.

